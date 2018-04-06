Home Indiana Evansville 25 Students Showcase Business Skills in Annual Innovation Challenge April 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana hosted it’s annual Innovation Challenge Friday. 25 high school teams from across 11 counties brought their best entrepreneurial ideas to the table to win.

The Innovation Challenge is an opportunity for students to strengthen their skills by developing a start-up enterprise and business plan, learn how to conduct market research and execute the best business strategy.

Local entrepreneurs and business executives serve as judges for the competition sponsored by Toyota Motor Manufacturing and Vuteq.

Junior Achievement board member Kelvin Canaday says, “It’s taking concepts and ideas that they can learn in the classroom through their ‘be an entrepreneur program that we have with Junior Achievement. It’s a chance for them to work together in developing this idea for this product or service.'”

All of the participating students taking part in the Innovation Challenge will be eligible for $20,000 in scholarships from the University of Evansville, University of Southern Indiana, and Ivy Tech Community College.

Cash prizes were awarded to the winning teams.

