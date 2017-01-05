Arctic Blast with Snow………..Big Warm-Up Ahead Again…..Then Colder Late Month-Early February

This is indeed the Arctic air that looked to blast in around mid-January. It looks like only one winter weather event at the moment (the current one), as the big winter storm will stay well south of our area.

It is about a week early, but it will still have the expected impacts. Similar to December, wind chills tonight will drop to -8 to 3 with lows 5-14, followed by 15-24 highs Friday & 5-15 lows Friday night. Unlike the last outbreak in December, this cold will penetrate deep into the South & Florida. It will hit Texas just like the Arctic Blast in December (high tomorrow at Corpus Christi is 39!). A winter storm will impact areas from northern Louisiana, Arkansas & central Mississippi to eastern North Carolina. 3-6″ of snow may fall around Atlanta with ice as far south as Montgomery, Alabama & Hattiesburg, Mississippi. 2-4″ of snow is possible around Birmingham, Alabama.

The cold will brings lows into the 20s as far south as Ocala, Florida. Mid 30s with patchy frost could reach Orlando & the northeast suburbs of Tampa. The southeast coast of Florida & Bahamas will be spared much of a big cool-down, given the ridge hanging there with the abnormally warm ocean for the time of year. Lows of 53-60 are likely around Miami & in the mid 60s in the northwest Bahamas.

Clouds will increase & the wind will pick up Sunday as a warm front approaches. Highs will run 22-29, but wind chills will drop 5-16 with 10-20 mph winds developing.

With mostly cloudy skies & southwest winds 20-30 mph, highs will run 36-47, followed by slowly rising temperatures Monday night as some spotty showers/drizzle develop. It may begin as some patchy freezing rain in the northeast.

Showers will increase to rain Tuesday with gusty southwest winds to 32 mph. Skies will be cloudy with highs 51-59 Tuesday, followed by widespread rainfall tapering by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall Wednesday through the 40s in the afternoon with gusty west to northwest winds to 30 mph. Thursday looks partly cloudy with highs 36-46.

A warm, wet trend will settle back in as the battle between the big southeast subtropical ridge of warmth & the brutal cold in the northern Plains, Rockies & western Canada continues. We will oscillate from temperatures 20 degrees below normal to temperatures 20 degrees above normal.

We may stay mild to warm & wet for a couple of weeks in mid- to late-January, followed by a burst of colder air late January to early February. It does not look as pronounced or as bad as this round, but temperatures may drop below normal.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



