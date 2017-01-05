2:15 P.M. Tri-State Weather Update
Snowfall totals as of 2:11 p.m. vary from less than 1″ to 2.5″.
With still periodic snow the rest of the day & temperatures falling with lowering sun angle, roads will tend to slicken up again as moisture freezes & a thin coating of snow sticks. Bridges & overpasses will freeze up first, followed by secondary, less traveled roadways & streets, then some more-heavily traveled roads will develop slick spots as temperatures fall into the teens.
Wind will not be a big issue, but some flurries may continue through the night with some partial clearing. Regardless, winds will still be sustained 8-11 mph & with temperatures eventually headed for 6-14 tonight, wind chills may drop to at or below zero.