2:15 P.M. Tri-State Weather Update

Snowfall totals as of 2:11 p.m. vary from less than 1″ to 2.5″.

With still periodic snow the rest of the day & temperatures falling with lowering sun angle, roads will tend to slicken up again as moisture freezes & a thin coating of snow sticks. Bridges & overpasses will freeze up first, followed by secondary, less traveled roadways & streets, then some more-heavily traveled roads will develop slick spots as temperatures fall into the teens.

Wind will not be a big issue, but some flurries may continue through the night with some partial clearing. Regardless, winds will still be sustained 8-11 mph & with temperatures eventually headed for 6-14 tonight, wind chills may drop to at or below zero.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments