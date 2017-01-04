4:23 P.M. Snow Update

Latest data in at 4:23 p.m. points to 1-3″ snow northern 3/4 of the Tri-State with 1″ or a bit less in the southern 1/4.

Wind will not be an issue (snow will be fluffy, but lack of decent wind will prevent blowing & drifting snow), but temps well into the 20s to 30 will help the snow to stick well. However, chemicals will work well in such temperatures.

Snow will begin to move into NW areas after 3 a.m. & move E, then SE’ward with time. It will likely not move into the Evansville metro until after 6 a.m. & after 9 a.m. over a good chunk of western Kentucky.

Solid, steady area of snow will give way to snow showers during the afternoon. Snow showers will taper to flurries tomorrow night with some partial clearing.

