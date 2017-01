Snow will overspread the Tri-State after 3 a.m. & peak in intensity 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. However, snow showers will continue through the afternoon. Isolated +2″ amounts are possible near & just north of I-64 with 1-2″ over much of the area. 1″ or slightly less is likely south of a Harrisburg to Corydon to Utica to northern Ohio County line.

Another update will be out at 4:30 p.m……….

Chad Evans



