Latest On Snow Potential

The rainfall is gone, but bands of drizzle continue to move eastward, generally east of the Wabash River & north of U.S. 60, just south of the Ohio River. Temperatures are down to 34-42 northwest to southeast as of 8:57 p.m. on gusty northwest winds gusting to 30 mph at times.

The lingering drizzle will exit, but watch for isolated slick spots from any moisture lingering on pavement that will freeze by early morning as temps drop to 22-32. The coldest readings will be in the northwest where the clouds will clear out first. However, a slow clearing trend will take place northwest to southeast through tonight & into tomorrow morning.

Even as the low clouds exit, high & mid clouds will begin to overspread the area tomorrow from west-northwest to east-southeast with northwest winds 15-30 mph & highs 30-38.

Skies will become overcast tomorrow night with lows of 19-25 as snow overspreads the Tri-State & passes 4 a.m.-9 a.m. per latest ensemble data. Totals of 1″ or less are likely over much of the area, but it is looking apparent that an band of enhanced forcing that could put down 1-2″ in that zone. It appears that may set up near the Ohio River, but these clipper-like little systems have a tendency to wobble, so main band of forcing may shift north or south. Stay tuned for updates!

With mostly cloudy skies, some flurries/snow showers are possible in the afternoon with little or no accumulation. Highs 26-33 are likely, followed by teens Thursday night.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments