Outlook Now-Next Wednesday

Temperatures are falling now northwest to southeast over the Tri-State. As of 1:50 p.m., it is 42 at Flora, but 62 at Beaver Dam. Winds are gusty along/behind the surface cold front & with the upper trough swinging in. West-northwest to northwest winds of 20-35 mph are likely this afternoon with winds 15-30 mph tonight & 15-25 mph tomorrow.

With drizzle/fog around, scattered showers & a few t’showers will pass today-this evening, owing to the strength of the upper trough & colder temperatures aloft. So, a rumble of thunder/flash of lightning is possible, even if it is 40 degrees this evening.

Rainfall will exit tonight, followed by some gradual clearing & lows 22-32 from northwest to southeast (27 Evansville area). Wind chills will drop to 9-16 by early Wednesday morning.

As for Wednesday itself, highs will run 30-39 (35 Evansville area) with sunshine & a few clouds. After some scattered stratocumulus/flat cumulus clouds, some high & mid clouds will begin to increase later in the day from the west & northwest.

Clouds will continue to increase & thicken Wednesday night with lows of 19-25 (22 Evansville area).

Given the rainfall since December 23, there is the potential of some minor lowland flooding or some rivers/creeks to reach flood stage over the next couple of days to over the next week.

THURSDAY-THURSDAY NIGHT…………..

Alberta clippers are very fast-moving, often moisture-starved systems. However, their dynamics usually squeeze out snowfall in our general region, depending on their track. This is usually a result of big temperature differences between one side of the clipper’s warm front & the other. They tend to ride the polar jet from the northwest from Canada on the temperature gradient between a deep trough with it & to its east & usually a big ridge to its west.

They are also quite finicky in timing & tracking. They move very quickly, zip in & zip out.

We have a clipper-like system that will zip through late this week. The lack of confidence of snowfall or mix on any day has been based on the fact that there has really been a lack of cohesion in data on timing or whether there will be one or two clippers. At first, it looked like Friday, then Saturday, now as better data comes in, it is looking like Thursday. This will be followed by a southern storm system Friday-Saturday that could bring some minor snowfall as far south as northern Texas, Mississippi, Alabama & Georgia.

All this said, weak clipper-like system will pass 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. (appears at the moment) Thursday morning. Some light snow is possible with this & light, minor accumulation cannot be ruled out during the morning rush hour. Even a coating can make roads very slippery. This will continued to be monitored very closely. It appears that 1″ or less of snowfall may accumulate. With cold temperatures in the 20s, the snow should stick very easily.

This looks to be followed by mostly cloudy skies & perhaps a few snow showers & flurries for the rest of Thursday with northwest winds at 5-15 mph & highs of 27-33 (30 Evansville area). With partly cloudy skies & northwest winds 5-10 mph, lows Thursday night will run 12-20 (15 Evansville area).

FRIDAY-SATURDAY…………….

Friday looks mostly cloudy as southern system spreads clouds over the area. Highs of 22-29 (26 Evansville area) with northwest to north winds 5-15 mph. Lows of 9-20 (14 Evansville area) are likely Friday night with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. However, the northwestern areas may turn mostly clear, resulting in the coldest temperatures of near 9 there.

As for Saturday, clearing trend should continue northwest to southeast, it appears, with highs 25-31 (29 Evansville area) & west-northwest winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY……….

Sunday looks bright with mostly sunny skies, but it will be cold as re-enforcing cold comes in behind southern storm system (form of dry cold frontal passage behind system). Winds look northerly at 10-20 mph. Highs of 23-29 are likely Sunday (28 Evansville area), followed by 11-17 Sunday night.

MONDAY, JANUARY 9-WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11……………..

Clouds will increase Monday with the wind turning to the southeast at 10-20 mph. Temperatures should warm to 29-36 (33 Evansville area). Temperatures will rise Monday night-Tuesday morning from 31 to 34 with the potential of some patchy light sleet/freezing rain. It looks very minor, however. Showers may tend to increase Tuesday with southerly to south-southwesterly winds of 20-30 mph. Highs of 41-50 are likely (43 Evansville area). Widespread rainfall is likely Tuesday night with temperatures rising from 41-50 to 47-56 (52 Evansville area) with gusty southwest winds.

With the rain exiting, temperatures may fall Wednesday with west-northwest winds 15-30 mph as low clouds pivot in.

