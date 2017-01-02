One of the Few Winter Months with Record Cold & Warmth….Coldest Daily Highs of Record
After a blizzard (similar to the 1918, 1978 blizzards) December 31-January 1, 1864, the high temperature on January 1, 1864 was a record low -5. This temperature was accompanied by high winds & blowing/drifting snowfall. Winds were estimated at over 40 mph at times, dropping wind chills below -30. Evansville area dropped to -20 actual air temperature, while even Fort Smith, Arkansas tanked to -13 after 6″ of snow. This has been regarded as the coldest afternoon in the Lowest part of the Ohio Valley & into the South since the “Cold Friday” of 1807 (with the “gale” wind & below-zero combo).
The high on January 2? A balmy 11! This was the first time in over 30 hours it was above zero, the longest stretch below zero 0 on record. We hit 18 on the 3rd, followed by a winter storm with 6″ of snow January 4-5, while 3″ fell on the 8th. A major winter storm hit January 18-19 with 6″ of snow, followed by some sleet, then an accumulation of 0.4″ glaze ice.
January 1864 is one of the few months that saw both record cold & warmth in the same month. It was 65-70 each day January 27-29!
Since 1850, the Evansville area thermometer has only seen a daily high temperature below zero 8 times since 1850 & 11 times at or below 0 since that time. This is a frequency of less than 0.1%.
January 1, 1864 was the coldest high temperature of -5, followed by -3 January 5, 1884 in the rough winter of 1884-85. 1989 saw the one & only sub-zero December day with a high of -3 on the 22nd. This is impressive being in December & tying for the second coldest high temperature on record.