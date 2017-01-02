One of the Few Winter Months with Record Cold & Warmth….Coldest Daily Highs of Record

After a blizzard (similar to the 1918, 1978 blizzards) December 31-January 1, 1864, the high temperature on January 1, 1864 was a record low -5. This temperature was accompanied by high winds & blowing/drifting snowfall. Winds were estimated at over 40 mph at times, dropping wind chills below -30. Evansville area dropped to -20 actual air temperature, while even Fort Smith, Arkansas tanked to -13 after 6″ of snow. This has been regarded as the coldest afternoon in the Lowest part of the Ohio Valley & into the South since the “Cold Friday” of 1807 (with the “gale” wind & below-zero combo).

The high on January 2? A balmy 11! This was the first time in over 30 hours it was above zero, the longest stretch below zero 0 on record. We hit 18 on the 3rd, followed by a winter storm with 6″ of snow January 4-5, while 3″ fell on the 8th. A major winter storm hit January 18-19 with 6″ of snow, followed by some sleet, then an accumulation of 0.4″ glaze ice.

January 1864 is one of the few months that saw both record cold & warmth in the same month. It was 65-70 each day January 27-29!

Since 1850, the Evansville area thermometer has only seen a daily high temperature below zero 8 times since 1850 & 11 times at or below 0 since that time. This is a frequency of less than 0.1%.

January 1, 1864 was the coldest high temperature of -5, followed by -3 January 5, 1884 in the rough winter of 1884-85. 1989 saw the one & only sub-zero December day with a high of -3 on the 22nd. This is impressive being in December & tying for the second coldest high temperature on record.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments