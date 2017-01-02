3:13 P.M.: Latest Tri-State Weather Update
It is a rather complex scenario in the Ohio Valley to Deep South today with two warm fronts. One is draped over the Tri-State separating 51 from 64 from NW to SE. The other, which is largely due to all of the heavy rains & t’storms creating a cold pool, is draped in the Deep South. This will serve as a tornado focal point through the afternoon & evening.
Here, there are some scattered showers & a few t’storms developing in the area. Two discrete cells showed characteristics of pea hail in them a bit earlier. Thoughts are that we will continue to see additional scattered showers & a few t’storms through afternoon with fog & drizzle mixed in. The sun may poke through a hair in our far SE counties.
Given the warmth in our SE & the potential of a plume of at least elevated CAPE of up to 500 J/kg to develop with +40 kt. bulk shear, I still would prefer to keep the potential of an isolated 1″ hailer in for our W. KY counties through afternoon & evening. Any other hailer would be isolated & would only produce pea hail. Any of these would be embedded in the showers/t’storms.
The most widespread rainfall & embedded t’storm action will overspread the area late, late this afternoon & especially this evening. Locally-heavy rainfall is possible, which may result in street flooding. Some locations may receive 1.50 to +2″ of rainfall.
The main heavier rainfall will exit overnight, followed by some lingering showers & isolated thunder as the main upper trough & main surface cold front approaches. Some patchy to areas of dense fog are possible with temperatures of 49-61 NW to SE over the area tonight.