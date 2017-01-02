3:13 P.M.: Latest Tri-State Weather Update

It is a rather complex scenario in the Ohio Valley to Deep South today with two warm fronts. One is draped over the Tri-State separating 51 from 64 from NW to SE. The other, which is largely due to all of the heavy rains & t’storms creating a cold pool, is draped in the Deep South. This will serve as a tornado focal point through the afternoon & evening.

Here, there are some scattered showers & a few t’storms developing in the area. Two discrete cells showed characteristics of pea hail in them a bit earlier. Thoughts are that we will continue to see additional scattered showers & a few t’storms through afternoon with fog & drizzle mixed in. The sun may poke through a hair in our far SE counties.

Given the warmth in our SE & the potential of a plume of at least elevated CAPE of up to 500 J/kg to develop with +40 kt. bulk shear, I still would prefer to keep the potential of an isolated 1″ hailer in for our W. KY counties through afternoon & evening. Any other hailer would be isolated & would only produce pea hail. Any of these would be embedded in the showers/t’storms.

The most widespread rainfall & embedded t’storm action will overspread the area late, late this afternoon & especially this evening. Locally-heavy rainfall is possible, which may result in street flooding. Some locations may receive 1.50 to +2″ of rainfall.

The main heavier rainfall will exit overnight, followed by some lingering showers & isolated thunder as the main upper trough & main surface cold front approaches. Some patchy to areas of dense fog are possible with temperatures of 49-61 NW to SE over the area tonight.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



