Your 11 A.M. Tri-State Weather Brief…….Isolated Large Hailer Today South of I-64, Otherwise Just Rainfall & T’Storms

Temperatures range from 46 to 59 over the Tri-State northest to south now. The warm front is sitting just north of the Ohio River with Evansville in the mid 50s & Wadesville 51.

Fog is lifting & showers & t’storms are increasing to our southwest. There have been a couple large hail reports in northeastern Arkansas with multi-cell & discrete embedded hailing t’storms as MUCAPE increases to 500 J/kg over southwestern Illinois to Missouri & in an expanding area over southern Kentucky. These t’storms are lifting northeastward.

So, all said, wind will increase to 10-25 mph today & showers & t’storms will increase in coverage. Temperatures will continue to warm to highs of 56-65 northwest to south.

Looks like a scenario of clusters of multi-cell showers/t’storms with a few embedded more discrete cells possible. One of those more discrete cells south of I-64 may be briefly severe with an isolated large hailer (1″ diameter hail). Since much of the instability will be elevated & thus the t’storms elevated, there is more emphasis on isolated hail than anything with +40 kts. bulk shear. A random severe gust would occur where the strong rain/hail enforced downdraft can penetrate to the surface, but this potential seems negligible at best.

The main severe threat will be in the southern U.S., specifically over Louisiana, central & southern Mississippi & Alabama where a couple strong/long-track tornadoes are possible, along with wind & hail.

Rainfall/t’storm coverage should peak late afternoon-evening.

Locally-heavy rainfall is possible with some locations receiving 1.50 to +2″ rainfall.

After tonight-early Tuesday morning highs of 52 to 65 northwest to southeast, temperatures will fall Tuesday with gusty northwest winds & low clouds pivoting in. Some rainfall is possible early, but it is looking possible that some spotty rain showers will pass Tuesday afternoon.

LATE AFTERNOON-EVENING:

