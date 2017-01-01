Saturday & What to Expect Today

Yesterday was a windy day with highs of 44-50 over the Tri-State. There was some patchy light rain & drizzle. The most widespread rainfall occurred in western Kentucky where up to 0.26″ was measured in Hopkins County, at Dawson Springs. Peak measured was 39 mph at the Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport.

There is a nice pocket of clear skies that has developed Evansville to Henderson to Owensboro & northeastward as of 10:35 a.m. Elsewhere, it is a dreary, gray & overcast with patches of drizzle/mist over western Kentucky.

Latest hi-resolution, short-range HRRR model shows the low cloud deck filling this clear pocket in with time after 12 p.m. from south to north. Data shows the entire Tri-State overcast by 4 p.m.

Patchy drizzle & even areas of showers are possible in the overcast in the P.M., moving south to north over the Tri-State as the front begins to move back northward as a warm front.

Highs today of 44-53 are likely. Northeast to east winds will run 5-15 mph with a few gusts to 18 mph.

PEAK MEASURED WIND GUSTS SATURDAY:

39 mph Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport

38 mph Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport

36 mph Oakland City CWOP

36 mph Evansville Regional Airport

35 mph Flora Municipal Airport

35 mph Carmi Municipal Airport

35 mph 3 Miles South of Vincennes (Just North of U.S. 41/East Essex Road [INDOT])

35 mph 5 Miles East of Henderson (Zion [KY Mesonet])

33 mph Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport

33 mph Bristow (USFS)

33 mph Hawesville (KYTC)

32 mph Daviess County Airport (Washington)

32 mph 4 Miles East of Morganfield (KY Mesonet)

32 mph Sebree (Near KY 370/I-69 Interchange [KYTC])

31 mph Mt. Vernon, Indiana (CWOP)

31 mph Huntingburg Municipal Airport

31 mph Henderson City Airport

31 mph Owensboro-Daviess County Airport

31 mph 5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun (KY Mesonet)

31 mph 4 Miles Northeast of Marion, KY (KY Mesonet)

31 mph Dawson Springs (PWS)

30 mph 6 Miles North of Greenville (KY Mesonet)

29 mph 4 Miles South of Madisonville (KY Mesonet)

29 mph Madisonville Municipal Airport

27 mph 3 Miles East of Hartford (KY Mesonet)

25 mph Muhlenberg County Airport (Northeast of Greenville Near Powderly)

SATURDAY RAINFALL:

0.26″ Dawson Springs

0.18″ Beaver Dam

0.13″ Livermore

0.13″ 4 Miles South of Madisonville

0.11″ 3 Miles East of Hartford

0.11″ 6 Miles North of Greenville

0.10″ Hartford

0.09″ 4 Miles Northeast of Marion, Kentucky

0.08″ Madisonville

0.05″ Bristow

0.04″ Calhoun

0.03″ 5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun

0.02″ Henderson

0.02″ Chrisney

0.02″ Philpot

0.02″ Madisonville Municipal Airport (Approximately 5 Miles East-Northeast of City)

0.01″ 5 Miles East of Henderson

0.01″ Evansville Regional Airport

0.01″ Darmstadt

0.01″ Huntingburg Airport

0.01″ Owensboro-Daviess County Airport

0.01″ Hawesville

0.01″ Spurgeon

0.01″ Holland

Trace Washington

Trace Plainville (Daviess County, Indiana)

Trace Loogootee

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



