Saturday & What to Expect Today

January 1st, 2017 Weather Blog

Yesterday was a windy day with highs of 44-50 over the Tri-State.  There was some patchy light rain & drizzle.  The most widespread rainfall occurred in western Kentucky where up to 0.26″ was measured in Hopkins County, at Dawson Springs.  Peak measured was 39 mph at the Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport.

There is a nice pocket of clear skies that has developed Evansville to Henderson to Owensboro & northeastward as of 10:35 a.m.  Elsewhere, it is a dreary, gray & overcast with patches of drizzle/mist over western Kentucky.

Latest hi-resolution, short-range HRRR model shows the low cloud deck filling this clear pocket in with time after 12 p.m. from south to north.  Data shows the entire Tri-State overcast by 4 p.m.

Patchy drizzle & even areas of showers are possible in the overcast in the P.M., moving south to north over the Tri-State as the front begins to move back northward as a warm front.

Highs today of 44-53 are likely.  Northeast to east winds will run 5-15 mph with a few gusts to 18 mph.

PEAK MEASURED WIND GUSTS SATURDAY:

39 mph   Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport

38 mph   Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport

36 mph   Oakland City CWOP

36 mph   Evansville Regional Airport

35 mph   Flora Municipal Airport

35 mph   Carmi Municipal Airport

35 mph   3 Miles South of Vincennes (Just North of U.S. 41/East Essex Road [INDOT])

35 mph   5 Miles East of Henderson (Zion [KY Mesonet])

33 mph   Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport

33 mph   Bristow (USFS)

33 mph  Hawesville (KYTC)

32 mph   Daviess County Airport (Washington)

32 mph   4 Miles East of Morganfield (KY Mesonet)

32 mph   Sebree (Near KY 370/I-69 Interchange [KYTC])

31 mph   Mt. Vernon, Indiana (CWOP)

31 mph   Huntingburg Municipal Airport

31 mph   Henderson City Airport

31 mph   Owensboro-Daviess County Airport

31 mph   5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun (KY Mesonet)

31 mph   4 Miles Northeast of Marion, KY (KY Mesonet)

31 mph   Dawson Springs (PWS)

30 mph  6 Miles North of Greenville (KY Mesonet)

29 mph   4 Miles South of Madisonville (KY Mesonet)

29 mph   Madisonville Municipal Airport

27 mph   3 Miles East of Hartford (KY Mesonet)

25 mph   Muhlenberg County Airport (Northeast of Greenville Near Powderly)

SATURDAY RAINFALL:

0.26″ Dawson Springs

0.18″  Beaver Dam

0.13″  Livermore

0.13″  4 Miles South of Madisonville

0.11″  3 Miles East of Hartford

0.11″  6 Miles North of Greenville

0.10″  Hartford

0.09″  4 Miles Northeast of Marion, Kentucky

0.08″  Madisonville

0.05″  Bristow

0.04″  Calhoun

0.03″  5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun

0.02″  Henderson

0.02″  Chrisney

0.02″  Philpot

0.02″  Madisonville Municipal Airport (Approximately 5 Miles East-Northeast of City)

0.01″  5 Miles East of Henderson

0.01″  Evansville Regional Airport

0.01″  Darmstadt

0.01″  Huntingburg Airport

0.01″  Owensboro-Daviess County Airport

0.01″  Hawesville

0.01″  Spurgeon

0.01″  Holland

Trace  Washington

Trace  Plainville (Daviess County, Indiana)

Trace  Loogootee

 

