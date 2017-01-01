Saturday & What to Expect Today
Yesterday was a windy day with highs of 44-50 over the Tri-State. There was some patchy light rain & drizzle. The most widespread rainfall occurred in western Kentucky where up to 0.26″ was measured in Hopkins County, at Dawson Springs. Peak measured was 39 mph at the Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport.
There is a nice pocket of clear skies that has developed Evansville to Henderson to Owensboro & northeastward as of 10:35 a.m. Elsewhere, it is a dreary, gray & overcast with patches of drizzle/mist over western Kentucky.
Latest hi-resolution, short-range HRRR model shows the low cloud deck filling this clear pocket in with time after 12 p.m. from south to north. Data shows the entire Tri-State overcast by 4 p.m.
Patchy drizzle & even areas of showers are possible in the overcast in the P.M., moving south to north over the Tri-State as the front begins to move back northward as a warm front.
Highs today of 44-53 are likely. Northeast to east winds will run 5-15 mph with a few gusts to 18 mph.
