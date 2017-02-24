2:45 P.M. Update

We tied the all-time record high temperature for any winter month at Evansville today with 79. The record is 79 set February 13, 1962. These records for the Evansville metro go back to 1850.

There are two areas to watch for broken line of t’storms today with the main severe threat just east & northeast of the Tri-State, but isolated to scattered severe gust threat here 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Small hail is the other threat.

Areas in southern Illinois, you are not completely out of the woods yet. We still need to watch storm development to your southwest in Missouri & west of you along the front near I-57.

There is a Severe T’Storm Watch for Knox, Daviess (IN) & Martin counties until 9 p.m. Central.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



