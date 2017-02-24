2:45 P.M. Update
We tied the all-time record high temperature for any winter month at Evansville today with 79. The record is 79 set February 13, 1962. These records for the Evansville metro go back to 1850.
There are two areas to watch for broken line of t’storms today with the main severe threat just east & northeast of the Tri-State, but isolated to scattered severe gust threat here 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Small hail is the other threat.
Areas in southern Illinois, you are not completely out of the woods yet. We still need to watch storm development to your southwest in Missouri & west of you along the front near I-57.
There is a Severe T’Storm Watch for Knox, Daviess (IN) & Martin counties until 9 p.m. Central.