44News | Evansville, IN

A major winter storm, with two main waves of heavy snowfall for part of the Tri-State (like the December 2004 storm), began December 26 & did not completely wind down until early on December 29.
Intense banding of snowfall occurred in the northwest half of the Tri-State while rainfall fell for much of the system in our southeastern counties. The heavy, blinding snowfall was accompanied by north & northeast winds up to 35 mph, leading to near/blizzard conditions. Several roads were closed & a State of Emergency declared in counties with the heaviest snowfall. Some trees limbs & power lines were felled with the weight of the wet snow combined with the winds.
The gradient of the snowfall was extremely sharp, from 0 at Owensboro to 14″ on the west side of Evansville & 8.7″ in downtown Evansville. In Dubois County nearly 14″ fell in the western part of the county, while 3.5″ fell in the southeastern part.