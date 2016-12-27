The Tri-State Weather Low-Down
Wednesday morning look frosty with light fog/haze with mostly clear to clear skies & temperatures leveling off in the 20s to around 30.
Part of Wednesday will be mostly sunny to sunny, but clouds will increase in the PM & it will become mostly cloudy to cloudy in the evening-night as a cold front approaches.
Winds will increase from a southerly direction to 10-20 mph Wednesday with highs 48-57.
A few spotty showers are possible Wednesday evening-night with the front, but the front will tend to push the deepest moisture & the widespread rainfall well south of the Tri-State. Skies may partially clear late with lows in the 30s.
Thursday looks all-out windy with winds out of the west-northwest at 20-40 mph. Low clouds will pivot in from the northwest & will tend to be the most widespread over the northeast half of the Tri-State with more sun in the southwest half. Highs of 41-50 are likely.
Friday looks windy from the west & southwest (20-33 mph) with highs 45-52 with lows of 31-37, then rising to 36-44. Saturday will feature the passage of a cold front with a wide band of rainfall & perhaps an isolated rumble or two of thunder. Winds look strong & gusty from the southwest at 20-35 mph before shifting to the west-northwest at 20-30 mph. A few showers may linger over the area into Sunday with highs in the 40s. As the front moves back north as a warm Sunday night, temperatures may rise from 35-43 to 40-51 with wind turning from north/northeast to southeast at 10 mph.
Warm front may work through Monday, propelling us into the 50s & 60s (55-67 the way it looks right now with around 64 in the Evansville area). The warm front will have rainfall & t’storms with it & some periodic showers/t’storms will occur Monday-Monday night, followed by the showers/t’storms with the cold front.
Highs Tuesday may occur early from around 53-67 (61 Evansville area) as any rainfall pulls away. Temperatures may fall into the 40s by afternoon with a strong northwest wind with gusts +30 mph.
December 23-26 rainfall totals ranged from 0.29 to 3.16″, according to CoCo, AWOS/ASOS & Mesonet gauges.
The second image shows how much additional rainfall may fall December 28-January 3.
Above-normal temperatures & above-normal precipitation will dominate through early January with below-normal temperatures northern Plains to Alaska & parts of the Pacific Northwest. Extreme cold will occur in northwest Canada with temperatures up to 20 degrees below normal.
The cold will be dislodge & sweep British Columbia & the West. This will blast southward. Eventually, it will knife into Florida, but it is that STRONG subtropical ridge in the southeastern U.S., Gulf, Caribbean & eastern Atlantic that will delay it some. Regardless, this blast will have a track & overspread much like the outbreak in mid-December & will likely spread farther to the southeast eventually.
With above-normal precipitation expected, high probability of multiple snow/ice events.