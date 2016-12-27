The Tri-State Weather Low-Down

Wednesday morning look frosty with light fog/haze with mostly clear to clear skies & temperatures leveling off in the 20s to around 30.

Part of Wednesday will be mostly sunny to sunny, but clouds will increase in the PM & it will become mostly cloudy to cloudy in the evening-night as a cold front approaches.

Winds will increase from a southerly direction to 10-20 mph Wednesday with highs 48-57.

A few spotty showers are possible Wednesday evening-night with the front, but the front will tend to push the deepest moisture & the widespread rainfall well south of the Tri-State. Skies may partially clear late with lows in the 30s.

Thursday looks all-out windy with winds out of the west-northwest at 20-40 mph. Low clouds will pivot in from the northwest & will tend to be the most widespread over the northeast half of the Tri-State with more sun in the southwest half. Highs of 41-50 are likely.

Friday looks windy from the west & southwest (20-33 mph) with highs 45-52 with lows of 31-37, then rising to 36-44. Saturday will feature the passage of a cold front with a wide band of rainfall & perhaps an isolated rumble or two of thunder. Winds look strong & gusty from the southwest at 20-35 mph before shifting to the west-northwest at 20-30 mph. A few showers may linger over the area into Sunday with highs in the 40s. As the front moves back north as a warm Sunday night, temperatures may rise from 35-43 to 40-51 with wind turning from north/northeast to southeast at 10 mph.

Warm front may work through Monday, propelling us into the 50s & 60s (55-67 the way it looks right now with around 64 in the Evansville area). The warm front will have rainfall & t’storms with it & some periodic showers/t’storms will occur Monday-Monday night, followed by the showers/t’storms with the cold front.

Highs Tuesday may occur early from around 53-67 (61 Evansville area) as any rainfall pulls away. Temperatures may fall into the 40s by afternoon with a strong northwest wind with gusts +30 mph.

December 23-26 rainfall totals ranged from 0.29 to 3.16″, according to CoCo, AWOS/ASOS & Mesonet gauges.

The second image shows how much additional rainfall may fall December 28-January 3.

Above-normal temperatures & above-normal precipitation will dominate through early January with below-normal temperatures northern Plains to Alaska & parts of the Pacific Northwest. Extreme cold will occur in northwest Canada with temperatures up to 20 degrees below normal.

The cold will be dislodge & sweep British Columbia & the West. This will blast southward. Eventually, it will knife into Florida, but it is that STRONG subtropical ridge in the southeastern U.S., Gulf, Caribbean & eastern Atlantic that will delay it some. Regardless, this blast will have a track & overspread much like the outbreak in mid-December & will likely spread farther to the southeast eventually.

With above-normal precipitation expected, high probability of multiple snow/ice events.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905.



