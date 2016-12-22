Digging Into the Now-February 2 Outlook with Latest Data

TONIGHT-TOMORROW………….

Increasing & Thickening Clouds with Some Passing Scattered Showers Developing………

High cirrus clouds will continue to gradually increase & thicken tonight with a very light east to southeast wind. Temperatures will still drop to 25-30 (28 Evansville area). With generally mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, some passing scattered showers are possible. Coverage will increase gradually with time. Highs will run 39-51 (44 Evansville area) from north to south as the warm front moves northward. It will be rather breezy with southeast to south-southeast winds 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT-SATURDAY NIGHT (CHRISTMAS EVE) & SUNDAY MORNING (CHRISTMAS MORNING)………

Peak In Rainfall Coverage, Then Some Lulling……….

Rainfall will peak in coverage tomorrow night-Saturday morning with steady temperatures of 37-51 (41 Evansville area) from north to south. With mostly cloudy to cloudy skies Saturday, a few spotty showers may linger with perhaps even some patchy drizzle with some fog around. With the warm front making some progress to the north, highs of 45 north to 57 south (53 Evansville area) are good bet. Winds will run southeast to south-southeast at 10 mph.

Temperatures will tend to rise from 41-52 to 47-60 by Sunday morning from north to south over the Tri-State as wind turn southeast & south-southeast to south at 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)-SUNDAY NIGHT (CHRISTMAS NIGHT)………

Turning Windy & Near/Record Warm with a Passing Shower or Two………..

Christmas Day looks windy & warm with highs of 62-70 north to south (66 Evansville area). A passing spotty shower or two is possible in an otherwise dry day. Skies look mostly cloudy to cloudy, however, some data suggests that the southeastern areas of the Tri-State may clear very nicely. Should this occur along & south of a Dawson Springs to Owensboro to Tell City line, that area would have the opportunity to get into the lower 70s. South winds of 20-35 mph are possible.

Christmas night looks mostly cloudy to cloudy & windy (south winds 20-35 mph) with temperatures of 60-67.

Meanwhile, multiple lines of t’storms in a highly-sheared environment will produce severe weather Iowa to Oklahoma where SPC currently has SLIGHT RISK for Christmas Day.

It does appear Christmas night, a band of marginal CAPE in a highly-sheared environment with very strong low-level winds will exist just west of our area. Lines/bands of t’storms should gell into one band of rainfall with a QLCS squall line on the edge. Low-level jet at +70 mph will nose in, which may create a severe threat even in Illinois & much of Missouri Christmas night (MARGINAL PERHAPS).

The line may have very little lightning, but pockets of buoyancy, strong lift & the wind fields/shear, fast forward momentum would still support some meso-circulations (brief weak tornado or two &/or few severe gusts) in the line.

By 1 a.m., the line may run Peoria & St. Louis to Fort Smith, then near Dallas.

An all-out blizzard will be in progress South Dakota to North Dakota, then Manitoba. However, there may JUST RAINFALL as far north as northern Minnesota & Wisconsin.

MONDAY-MONDAY NIGHT………..

Band of Rain/Squall Line, Windy with Near Record Warmth In the Morning, Then Cooler…………

The band of rainfall & embedded QLCS squall line will tend to pass the Tri-State during the morning hours of Monday. Low-level wind fields will still be strong (albeit weaker than hours earlier in the night to our west) & there may be bits of buoyancy. It is not out of the question that part of the Tri-State may end up with a MARGINAL severe risk. Right now, best bet would be over our Illinois counties as it weakens away from the best dynamic support, but we will monitor.

Highs Monday will be reached in the morning, just prior to rainfall passage. Highs of 64-70 (66 Evansville area) are likely. Winds will be strong form the south at 20-35 mph early, followed by a turn to the west & then west-northwest.

Some clearing is possible later in the day as temperatures fall through the 50s & into the 40s with gusts to 30 mph. Lows of 29-35 (32 Evansville area) are possible Monday night-Tuesday morning.

Total rainfall Friday-Monday may run 1-2.50″.

Model data & the map is courtesy of Dr. Ryan Maue & WxBell….all text added to the map by me.

TUESDAY (DECEMBER 27)-WEDNESDAY (DECEMBER 28)…………..

Front Moves Back North As Warm Front & Rainfall Overspreads Tri-State………..

As quickly as it cools to highs in the 40s/50s Tuesday high/mid clouds will stream in as the front that passes moves back north as a warm front. Skies should become cloudy by Wednesday with showers developing north of a warm front with highs 40s over much of the area, but near 60 in the far south, which may be just south of the front.

Showers may increase to steady rainfall with perhaps even a couple isolated t’storms Wednesday night as the front lifts northward slowly. This rainfall will have a deep tropical connection with a band of rainfall from Baja to the Tri-State by Wednesday night.

THURSDAY (DECEMBER 29)-SATURDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE OR DECEMBER 31)………….

Widespread Rainfall & Some T’Storms….Warm Front May Bring +60 Degrees to I-64……..Then Cooler

At this point, there are indications that the front may move up to I-64, bathing all areas south of I-64 in the 60s, while 40s & some 50s may dominate north of I-64. It is possible that 66-70 may occur in western Kentucky. Some severe weather may occur Texas to Arkansas to possibly far southwestern Kentucky.

The 61-degree high at Evansville may occur midday, then temperatures may fall into the 40s by early evening.

Rainfall with some t’storms are possible. Rainfall may exit Thursday night as the front drops back southward. 1-2.50″ of rainfall may fall.

Friday, December 30, looks dry at this point with highs in the 30s & 40s.

Saturday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve) currently looks dry with highs in the 30s & 40s & lows in the 20s.

Some river flooding may be developing at this time.

JANUARY 1-3………..

Quite Warm & Wet……..

This period looks mild to warm & wet with perhaps a 1-2.50″ rainfall event January 2-3. Highs in the 50s & 60s are possible. It appears that there may even be some t’storms with the January 2-3 rainfall.

Temperature & Rainfall Trend Overall Late December-Early January:

NOAA Climate Prediction Center is in this line of thought with likely above-normal temperature & precipitation trend late December-early January.



JANUARY 4-12…………

Seasonable Temperature Oscillations & Below-Normal Precipitation…….

Nothing screams extreme cold in this period, but it also doesn’t look overly warm either. It looks drier than the wet late December-early January period with oscillating temperature regime between 30s & 40s with a couple 50s days thrown in. Pattern looks rather zonal from the Pacific at times & a couple troughs of clippers thrown in. Precipitation looks below-normal.

JANUARY 13-22…………

Sustained Arctic Blast & Potential of Several Winter Precipitation Episodes From Snow to Ice………

Just like we were talking for the early half of December in regards to cold, but only one single opportunity for minor accumulating snowfall & our conversations about the very warm, dry October-November, a domination of below-normal temperatures is coming………..in mid- to late-January.

The next potential of even a minor accumulating snowfall event is near January 14-15 & the cold blast will take over. January 14-21 may feature temperatures 26-30 degrees below normal at times (highs 7-15 & lows -13 to -3). There may be one other or perhaps two other accumulating snowfall event or even an icing event. This would make three winter weather episodes January 13-22. Much of the snowfall & overall winter precipitation for January may fall in this 9-day period.

This cold should dominate all areas east of the Plains with the worst of it farther east than this Plains/Rockies Arctic outbreak currently. I think that a freeze could get to the northwest suburbs of Miami, teens may reach Gainesville, Florida & -25 may reach northern Illinois/northwest Indiana to -30 in New England.

This would be the first time this winter that the great subtropical ridge in the southeast U.S. would be completely breeched. The levee will be broken.

JANUARY 23-27………

Moderating Cold, But Still Below-Normal…………Below-Normal Precipitation……

The intensity of the cold may moderate 23-28, but oscillating periods of highs in the 20s to highs in the 40s/50 will dominate, leading to an overall temperature averaging 5-8 degrees below normal. Precipitation looks below-normal. This looks like an Alberta clipper regime with gusty winds & a few minimal light rain shower/snow shower events with the main snowfall north & northeast of the Tri-State.

JANUARY 28-FEBRUARY 2…………

Briefly Wet & Warm, Then Cold Blast………

Although January may end in a 2-day warm spell (highs 54-63) a shot of below-normal temperatures by 15-20 degrees (highs 21-29) may greet us as we get into early February. The end of January may turn wet as it turns briefly warm.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments