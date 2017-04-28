44News | Evansville, IN

2:41 PM Quick Tri-State Weather Update

2:41 PM Quick Tri-State Weather Update

April 28th, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Some sct’d showers/storms are possible this afternoon, best chance north of I-64.  Isolated severe hailer or two is possible.

Supercells should pop this evening & into tonight with a few tornadoes & large hail possible.  A bow/line of storms is possible early Saturday morning with a scattered severe gust & isolated tornado threat.

The rest of Saturday looks dry, windy & the hottest, muggiest day of the year so far with 88-91 in western Kentucky, 85-88 metro & 83-85 northward.  With 87 in Evansville, heat index may reach 95.

Line of storms is possible Saturday evening-night, mainly over the northwestern half of the Tri-State with a scattered severe gust threat.

Part of Sunday may be dry, windy, very warm to hot & humid with a line of storms with severe gust & isolated tornado threat in the afternoon-evening.

1.5-5″ of rainfall is likely with the highest rainfall amounts in our northwestern counties in Illinois & lightest amounts in our southeastern counties in western Kentucky.  Areas of flooding will occur.

Monday will be windy & sharply cooler with highs only 58-64.

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.