2:41 PM Quick Tri-State Weather Update

Some sct’d showers/storms are possible this afternoon, best chance north of I-64. Isolated severe hailer or two is possible.

Supercells should pop this evening & into tonight with a few tornadoes & large hail possible. A bow/line of storms is possible early Saturday morning with a scattered severe gust & isolated tornado threat.

The rest of Saturday looks dry, windy & the hottest, muggiest day of the year so far with 88-91 in western Kentucky, 85-88 metro & 83-85 northward. With 87 in Evansville, heat index may reach 95.

Line of storms is possible Saturday evening-night, mainly over the northwestern half of the Tri-State with a scattered severe gust threat.

Part of Sunday may be dry, windy, very warm to hot & humid with a line of storms with severe gust & isolated tornado threat in the afternoon-evening.

1.5-5″ of rainfall is likely with the highest rainfall amounts in our northwestern counties in Illinois & lightest amounts in our southeastern counties in western Kentucky. Areas of flooding will occur.

Monday will be windy & sharply cooler with highs only 58-64.

