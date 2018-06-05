Home Illinois $241 Million in Grants Awarded to Freight Projects June 5th, 2018 Jessica Dixon Illinois

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner made a stop in East St. Louis today to announce millions of dollars will go toward freight projects throughout the state.

Governor Rauner says the investments come from grants by the federal government. All of these projects are aimed at improving the mobility of freight and long term congestion relief on several state highways and railroads.

Governor Rauner says it will also boost economic opportunity and increase safety. He believes these are smart investments that will help keep IllinoiS, and the Midwest competitive.

There are several different projects receiving the money– with each getting at least $800,000. For a list of the projects click here.

