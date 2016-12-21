The Top Five Warmest Christmas Eve, Days & Day After Christmas

High temperature Christmas Eve will occur just before midnight at 54 with much of the day being in the 40s to around 50. Temperatures will rise after dusk.

High temperature for Christmas Day is forecast at 66 for the Evansville area. The day after Christmas, looks like their could be an early high of 66 before the temperature falls the rest of the day.

The Christmas Day 66 would be the warmest since 1982 & the 66 the day after would be the warmest since 2008.

