2:40 PM Update

Most-intense band of rainfall has produced measured totals of 2.13-3.36″ rainfall from Jasper to Oakland City to Ridgway. However, other totals are only 0.52″ at Fairfield, 0.80″ at Henderson, 0.64″ at Calhoun, 0.57″ Olney, though Vincennes has measured 1.48″, Evansville Regional has received 1.91″ today & 2.02″ has fallen downtown. 0.92″ has been measured at Newburgh. Lewisport has received 0.58″.

Bands of heavy rainfall & some embedded t’storms peaked late this morning, they are now shifting to our SE co’s as the center of Tropical Depression Cindy skims by Muhlenberg County. The depression has a band of very intense rainfall with embedded rotation/mesocirculations in it. These have not been strong/tight enough to warrant Tornado Warnings, however. There is a Tornado Warning east of that area as bands of t’storms pivot around it.

For the rest of today-tonight, heavy rains in our southeastern areas will pull away, while broken line/band of showers/t’storms will pass as cold front passes. An isolated severe t’storm cannot be ruled out with it, given potential of some pockets of sunshine appearing ahead of it. This rainfall will exit by later this evening.

Cooler, less humid air will arrive tonight, setting stage for a comfortable, dry weekend.

FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR KNOX, DAVIESS (IN) & MARTIN CO’S WITH FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MOST OF THE TRI-STATE EAST OF ILLINOIS ROUTE 1.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments