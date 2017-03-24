2:40 P.M. Brief Tri-State Weather Update

What is left of an outbreak of severe weather in the Plains & Mid- to Lower-Mississippi Valley this evening will pass through tomorrow morning as a weakening band of showers & t’showers.

Once that exits, the sun should appear, it will turn windy & warm into the 70s.

Meanwhile, a spoke of t’storms should form near the Mississippi River/I-57 area & race northeastward. This would affect us late afternoon-evening.

Isolated severe gusts, hail & perhaps a weak, brief EF0 tornado are possible given the shear & wind fields aloft. The more sun, the more unstable it will get, so if we can really maximize the sunshine we may see a Storm Prediction Center upgrade from the current MARGINAL (isolated severe) RISK TO SLIGHT (scattered severe) RISK.

Sunday looks dry & mostly cloudy with 70s.

Monday may feature MARGINAL RISK for severe for part of the area with showers/t’storms developing & highs in the 70s.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments