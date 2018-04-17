Home Indiana 23AndMe At-Home DNA Test Helping Trace your History April 17th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

At-home DNA kits are very popular, even among the 44News staff. Several people at 44News have taken the tests and received some surprising results along the way.

In March, we introduced you to our 44News evening producer, Jessica Dixon. Over the years, Jessica heard stories from her mother’s side of the family, but she knew nothing about her father’s family.

After years of not knowing exactly where her ancestors came from, Jessica now has some answers.

