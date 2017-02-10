Home Kentucky 22 Year Old Man Dies In Deadly Madisonville Fire February 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Madisonville fire investigators are trying to figure out how a 22-year-old man ended up dead after an overnight fire. Crews were called to the 300 block of Corbley Avenue just before 2 a.m. for a storage shed fire.

Investigators believe the victim was living in the shed because there was an extension cable stretching from the house providing power to the shed. The shed also appeared as though someone was living in it. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

