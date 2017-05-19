2:10 PM Tri-State Weather Update

Storms are re-intensifying/re-developing on Plains outbreak leftovers. The MCV & outflow boundary is triggering severe storms over SE Indiana & more are developing near Bowling Green, Kentucky. These storms to our E & NE will tend to gell into a line/bow of damaging winds with time with an initial large hail/wind/isolated tornado threat. This bow should really get going over Ohio & race E/SE. It is very likely that a Severe T’Storm Watch will be issued for that area soon.

Here, some scattered storms will pop this afternoon, mainly over the southeastern half of the Tri-State from Jasper to Evansville to Clay & E’ward. Given the intense heating/de-stabilization underway & decent bulk shear, an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, but the better severe weather potential will be outside of the Tri-State.

Coverage does not look particularly high with storms today (on average, 30%) & they will tend to exit this evening.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments