2:10 PM Brief Tri-State Weather Update

A t’shower has popped on outflow boundary from storms lastnight well to our west & northwest. Meanwhile, remnant MCV from severe storms lastnight in Kansas & Missouri is pivot through southeastern Missouri, popping a few storms.

All this said, 25-30% coverage of storms will still do for today-this evening. Coverage will be low due to some capping hindering more robust development.

Tonight looks dry with a few clouds & some fog patches with 68-72 after near 90 to the 90s today (heat indices lower 90s to 100).

A few storms may pop Saturday afternoon, but much of the area looks dry with partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions & highs in the lower to middle 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Line/bow of severe storms to our northwest will move in Saturday night. It will be weakening & gust out, with the wind surging out well ahead of the line/bow, but a couple severe gusts are possible, embedded in a larger swath of 35-50 mph gusts.

