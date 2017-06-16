2:10 PM Brief Tri-State Weather Update

44News | Evansville, IN

June 16th, 2017 Weather Blog

A t’shower has popped on outflow boundary from storms lastnight well to our west & northwest.  Meanwhile, remnant MCV from severe storms lastnight in Kansas & Missouri is pivot through southeastern Missouri, popping a few storms.

All this said, 25-30% coverage of storms will still do for today-this evening.  Coverage will be low due to some capping hindering more robust development.

Tonight looks dry with a few clouds & some fog patches with 68-72 after near 90 to the 90s today (heat indices lower 90s to 100).

A few storms may pop Saturday afternoon, but much of the area looks dry with partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions & highs in the lower to middle 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Line/bow of severe storms to our northwest will move in Saturday night.  It will be weakening & gust out, with the wind surging out well ahead of the line/bow, but a couple severe gusts are possible, embedded in a larger swath of 35-50 mph gusts.

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

