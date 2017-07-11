Home Illinois 20th Century Robin Hood’s are Part of Wayne County’s Past July 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

It may not seem very dangerous in Fairfield today, but in the 20s and 30s it was home to some notorious gangsters and major rivalries. The Shelton Gang consisted of three brothers from a local family, and they were the baddest boys in town.

From bootlegging to illegal alcohol sales, the Shelton Gang did it all and were worth over a million dollars at that time.

They grew up with their arch nemesis, Charles Bryan “Blackie” Harris, who many believe was responsible for the death of Carl Shelton and various murder attempts against the brothers.

Nobody could prove Blackie’s involvement because witnesses were too scared to come forward, but the brothers also had a good side.

Museum Outreach Coordinator Niki Roethe said, “They were great people to have in the community, as long as you didn’t cross them. They gave money to the churches, they helped build schools, they gave money anytime anybody needed any money for anything.”

If anyone did cross them, they may have to leave town as many others did.

The Shelton Gang was so notorious that there was even a song dedicated to them after Carl Shelton’s death. The brother’s history and various artifacts are proudly displayed at the Hanna House Museum in Fairfield.

