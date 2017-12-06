Home Indiana Evansville 20th Annual Tour Of Children’s Nutcracker Stops In Evansville December 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The children’s Nutcracker is back for its 20th anniversary tour, and there will be performances all month long. Later this week, kids are hitting the stage for this Christmas tradition. The tour’s performance is at Memorial High School in Evansville on Friday, December 8th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 9th at 11 a.m.

Other performances will include the Preston Fine Arts Center in Henderson on Sunday, December 10th at 3 p.m. and at the Red Skelton Auditorium in Vincennes on Saturday, December 16th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door for $15.

To buy tickets, visit www.childdance.org, or call 812-421-8066.

For tickets at the Preston Arts Center, call 270-831-9800.

