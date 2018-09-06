20th Annual Family Day Celebration

The 20th Annual Family Day is happening this weekend.

All the fun can be found in the Civic Center parking lot.

They’re kicking things off this Friday with a Gospel Festival that will offer great music and great food from food trucks such as TBJ’s Stroke of Soul CRC.

The cultural celebration will begin on Saturday.

The event is projected to have over 7,000 people in attendance to celebrate the 20th year of bringing families together to celebrate all cultures in the community.

In the event of bad weather, the Family Day will be held at Liberty Baptists Church 1701 Oak Street at 7:00PM.



