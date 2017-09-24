It was a sea of pink at Eastland Mall for the 20TH annual Evansville Tri-State Race for the Cure. The event kicked off with a Service of Hope, followed by a survivor parade. When it was time to race, there was a competitive and non competitive race.

Planning starts almost immediately after the race each year. Hundreds of volunteers are needed to put on the successful event.

Main Stage Coordinator, Brianna Williams say, “This is our annual race for the cure. This is our 20TH year so it’s a big family reunion this year and the reason why I volunteered so many years, this is my 5TH year is because, all the money that we make here today goes back to the tri-sate to find a cure for breast cancer. Everyone knows someone as far as a family member, a friend so doing this is just my part in giving back to the community.”

The race is also an emotional day for survivors and their families. Many of the survivors benefited by money raised through Susan G. Komen while they were battling breast cancer.

75% of the proceeds stay in our community to help fund local programs offering breast health education and breast cancer screening and treatment. The remaining 25% goes toward Susan G. Komen research and training grants.

Survivor of stage 2 breast cancer, Erin Gmerek says, “This is my third time at the event and its very, its very emotional time for all survivors because it means, you know…it’s amazing to see all this support and really fighting for a cure for something that’s affected so many people, so many families out there.”

While some participants of the race knew someone impacted by breast cancer, others did not. To many people Komen is an organization that makes a big impact in our community, with most money raised staying here and benefiting those battling breast cancer. Hundreds of people signed up to race and if every participant raised $100 an additional $500,000 dollars would be brought in to use for programs in the community.

Participant Darin Lander says, “I decided to run because it just seems like breast cancer and all cancers in general impact people of all shapes, sizes, colors and walks of life. It really doesn’t matter, it doesn’t discriminate so I think it’s important for us to get out and support an organization like Komen that does good work in our community.”

The race for the cure’s fundraising goal this year was $500,000 dollars. While the total isn’t in yet, organizers are confident they’ll reach their goal.

In all years past a total of $3.1 million was raised for breast cancer research and $8.1 million in breast health services.

