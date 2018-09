Home Indiana 2020 Census Hiring for Assistance Positions September 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The 2020 Census has announced it is now recruiting for assistance positions.

Organizers say the positions offer excellent pay, flexible hours, paid training, and that positions are temporary.

For more information on these job opportunities 1-855-562-2020.

Interested applicants can click here to apply.

