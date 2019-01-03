Home Indiana Evansville 2019 Night of Memories to Feature Griese, Mattingly, Eickhoff and Barrett January 3rd, 2019 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Sports

Several famous athletes, with and without Tri-State ties, will reunite in Evansville January 12.

The 2019 Night of Memories event for the Tri-State Hot Stove League, which raises money for local youth teams and organizations, is expected to attract hundreds of sports fans. This year’s guests include Jim Edmonds, Mark Grace, and Rick Ankiel. Locals Don Mattingly, Bob Griese, Jerad Eickoff and Aaron Barrett will also attend.

The event consists of an autograph session and auction. The autograph session is open to people of all ages. The auction is open to those 21 and older. Admission is $25 per person. Ticket information can be found here.



