2019 Fiscal Year Budget Finalized at More Than 31 Million Dollars

The city of Henderson has approved the 2019 fiscal year budget.

The general fun budget was finalized at a little more than 31 million dollars.

The board also had a first reading of the ordinance to amend the cost of living pay loan for city employees.

They are looking at changing the cost of living increase to 2.1%, effective July 1st.

During todays special meeting, the board discussed an agreement with artist Leah Tumerman to create a mural in downtown Henderson.

The board leased free space for the mural on the Hilliard Lyons Building.

The artist will submit her final design in the next few days.

