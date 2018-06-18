2019 Fiscal Year Budget Finalized at More Than 31 Million Dollars
The city of Henderson has approved the 2019 fiscal year budget.
The general fun budget was finalized at a little more than 31 million dollars.
The board also had a first reading of the ordinance to amend the cost of living pay loan for city employees.
They are looking at changing the cost of living increase to 2.1%, effective July 1st.
During todays special meeting, the board discussed an agreement with artist Leah Tumerman to create a mural in downtown Henderson.
The board leased free space for the mural on the Hilliard Lyons Building.
The artist will submit her final design in the next few days.