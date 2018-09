The Fall Festival is often associated with food high calorie foods that while delicious, may add a few numbers to the scale.

Deaconess has released the Wise Choice Munch Map as a way to help people who want or need healthier options.

The program, now in its 7th year, includes 30 items that are lower in calories, saturated fat, and sodium.

Click here to view the Wise Choice Munchie Map for this year’s Fall Festival.

Comments

comments