2018: Tri-State Weather Year-in-Review

You guessed it, 2018 featured many weather extremes across the Tri-State.

After all it wouldn’t be “normal” if we didn’t have rollercoaster temperatures swings and a wide variety of weather.

2018 started off quite frigid with temperatures not getting above the freezing mark until January 7th. We saw 6 nights in the single digits in Evansville. Overall we went from winter to summer, saw record flooding in February. Heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding through February, the 24th was the second wettest February day on record in the River City, over 9 inches of rain fell in Evansville over the month. The Ohio rose from Owensboro through Shawneetown.

We didn’t see much of a spring, March and April were below average with a few bouts of the white stuff. As May arrived temperatures soared into the 90s.

The summer was fairly warm and dry, the longest heatwave came late August through early September. The Fall Festival didn’t feel very fall-like as we saw temperatures in the 80s throughout the first week of October.

November ended up being a below average month.

What will 2019 bring to the region? Lots of snow? Cold? Above average temperatures? Severe Weather? My guess is will see a little bit of everything. But I along with the many snow-lovers across the Tri-State are hoping for at least one good snowstorms.

