2018 Primary Election Voter Results Announced

More Hoosiers voted in this year’s primaries than in 2014. About 20 percent of Indiana voters took part in early voting this year which is a 10 percent increase from 2010.

The primary election results from all 92 Indiana counties were officially certified Thursday by the State Election Division.

In our area, Daviess County had the best turnout with 35 percent of registered voters casting ballots in the primary election.

Turnout statistics for previous elections can be found online at Indiana Election Division.

