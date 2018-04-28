For Tri-State As A Whole: 2018 Likely to Be Coldest April Since 1983

2018 will likely end up with the coldest April since 1983 for the Tri-State as a whole. The outstanding temperature anomalies will not budge much given that there are only two days left in the month. May will begin very warm & summery, however (80s Tuesday-Thursday possible!)

At Evansville, it appears that it will end up as the coldest April since 1997, one of the top 5 coldest on record. The coldest April on record in the Evansville metro data as a whole (since 1850) was 1857.

In southern Minnesota to northern Iowa & eastern South Dakota, the anomalies are impressive for the month with incredibly cold weather early to mid April with heavy snowfall. This is the coldest April overall for that area since 1907. The mean temperature at Mason City, Iowa for April breaks the old record (so far) by nearly 7 degrees (old record coldest April is 1950) with records back to 1893. With records back to 1889, 2018 has the coldest April on record at Sioux City, Iowa & the list goes on & on. Even with recent warmth & surge of heat in the last two days of April, it will do little to budge records.

April 1-27, 2018 temperature anomalies (courtesy of Oregon State University):

April 1-27, 1983 temperature anomalies:

