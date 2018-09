High School Football teams in Kentucky can circle state finals dates on their calendars.

On Thursday, the KHSAA announced game times at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field.

Class A: Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. ET

Class 2A: Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

Class 3A: Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET

Class 4A: Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Class 5A: Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. ET

Class 6: Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Comments

comments