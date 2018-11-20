Home Indiana Evansville 2018 Hadi Shrine Circus Rolls Out New Stunts and Performances November 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

This year’s Hadi Shrine Circus gets underway this weekend for the 85th year.

The three-hour event will take place at the Ford Center and will be showcasing some traditional acts as well as introducing some new stunts and performances.

Comedic Daredevil Bello Nock, known for designing his own stunts, will headline this year’s event.

As always families will see amazing animals like lions and awesome stunts like juggling, acrobats, and high-wire acts.

Tickets are still available at Schnuck’s stores ahead of time or can be purchased at the door the day of the show.

Tickets are also available online and can be purchased by clicking here.





