2018 Gingerbread House Fundraiser

A fundraiser full of holiday spirit will be held by Auroa in Evansville to support the organizations mission of creating solutions to end homelessness in our community.

The public is invited to watch the culinary challenge and vote for their favorite gingerbread house by donating dollars and cents.

Attendees can enjoy exciting entertainment, a fabulous silent auction, pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus and a fun-filled kid’s gingerbread workshop.

The event, located at St. Vincent Manor Auditorium, will take place on December 1st from 7:00AM to 5:00PM.

People interested in registering for the event can click here.

Comments

comments