2018 Fall Festival Queen Crowned

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival has been going strong for 97 years on Evansville’s West Franklin Street. One of the biggest events of the week is the Queen Contest. Contestants will be judged for poise, personality, appearance, and general bearing and deportment while on review.

Before the girls and their escorts learned who would be crowned the winner Tuesday the West Side Nut Club held a moment of silence for Camden Hancock.

The Reitz grad lost his battle with cancer overnight. His stepbrother Joseph Springer escorted one of Tuesday’s contestants.

This year, Macy Gries was crowned queen. She and the other contestants say they had fun during the competition.

“I went for my school so like my school kind of help me prepared for this and stuff so I’m glad that I won because I can bring it back to my school and kind of show them that what they taught me about interviews and what they taught me about like face to face interactions does like pay off,” says Gries.

Runner Alexandria Garland says it was an honor to be chosen and that she is appreciative.

The Queen Contest has been around since 1947.

