2018 Bosse Winter Classic Games Set for December 15 October 17th, 2018

The 2018 Bosse Winter Classic is set for December 15 at Bosse High School. Below is the list of matchups.

Catch coverage of games on-air and online. (All times CT.)

Girls: Bosse vs North Posey at 11:30 a.m.

Boys: Harrison vs South Bend Riley at 1:30 p.m.

Boys: Castle vs Lexington Douglas (Ky.) at 3 p.m.

Boys: Memorial vs Indianapolis Howe at 4:30 p.m.

Boys: Bosse vs Gary West at 6 p.m.

Boys: Reitz vs University Heights at 7:30 p.m.

