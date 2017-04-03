Stress can affect everyone. Since we cannot eliminate stress completely from our lives, there’s a way to minimize it by choosing the least toxic environments. Americans commonly identified money, work, and the economy as their biggest sources of worry. They also report increased anxiety over the election outcome, current political climate, uncertainty of our nation’s future and fear of violence.

Some states have contributed to elevating, or decreasing, stress levels in the United States.

WalletHub.com compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across 33 indicators of stress to determine the places to avoid and achieve a more relaxing life.

Each of these rankings are based on work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress, and health-and safety-related stress.

Kentucky ranks the highest in the tri-state ranking 5th. Indiana ranks 19th and Illinois ranks 32nd. Alabama tops the list at number one and Minnesota rounds out the list at 51.

Many of the top 10 most stressed states are southern states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Tennessee. The least stressful states include New Hampshire, Iowa, Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Vermont, and Colorado.

For a full list of states and more information, visit 2017’s Most and Least Stressed States.

