Education is important to many Americans, and where you live can impact the quality of your education. Kentucky is ranked one of the least educated states in the country. WalletHub.com made a list of the most and least educated states for 2017. These findings are based on the highest level of education completed and quality of education and attainment gap rank. The data set ranges from the percentage of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gap in educational attainment.

Massachusetts is ranked as the most educated state and West Virginia is ranked the least educated state. Illinois ranked the highest in the tri-state at 16th and Kentucky ranked as one of the least educated states at 46th. Indiana is ranked 38th.

For a full list and more information, visit 2017’s Most and Least Educated States.

