America is known for its diversity. Our history tells several stories about people coming together from every walk of life to form a melting pot.

However some states are more diverse than others. Indiana and Kentucky are some of the least diverse states, while Illinois ranks as one of the most diverse states.

WalletHub.com compared the 50 states across five key diversity categories, including socio-economic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, and religious diversity.

Illinois is ranked 11th. Indiana is ranked 42nd, and Kentucky is ranked 45th.

The most diverse states include California(1), Texas(2), Hawaii(3), New Jersey(4), New York(5), New Mexico(6), Maryland(7), Nevada(8), Florida(9), and Arizona(10).

The least diverse states include North Dakota (41), Indiana(42), Ohio(43), Iowa(44), Kentucky(45), Montana(46), New Hampshire(47), Vermont(48), Maine(49), and West Virginia(50).

For the full list, visit 2017’s Most and Least Diverse States.

Comments

comments