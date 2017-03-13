2017’s Happiest Cities to Live

The pursuit of happiness is an unalienable right of all people. But as everyone discovers at some point, happiness is not so easy to achieve, and living in a place where it’s not only a state of being but also a way of life. Location plays a role in the pursuit of happiness.

WalletHub.com created a list of the top 150 happiest cities for 2017. This is based on several components, including positive mental state, healthy physique, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being. These rankings are also based on 30 key indicators, which includes happiness, ranging from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

Fremont, California tops the list at #1 for the happiest city to live in and Detroit rounds out the list at #150 for the least happiest city to live in. Cities in the tri-state didn’t make the list, but there are several from Kentucky and Indiana. Lexington-Fayette, KY ranks #90 with Louisville at #132. Indianapolis didn’t hit the top 100, ranking at #126. But Ft. Wayne just made the top 100 at #100.

Much of the top 10 list is composed of several California cities, including Fremont, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Oakland.

For a complete list of cities, visit Top 150 Happiest Cities to Live.

