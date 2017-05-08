2017’s Best and Worst States for Working Moms

Women make up nearly half of the United States workforce. More than 70% of moms with children under the age of 18 are working.

WalletHub.com conducted a survey to see what the best and worst states are for working moms. These rankings are based on several metrics, including median women’s salary to female unemployment rate to day-care quality, along with professional opportunities and work-life balance.

In this analysis, WalletHub.com found that blue states are friendlier to working moms than red states.

Illinois made the top 10 best states for working moms at #10. While Indiana made the top 20 best states for working moms at #14. Kentucky ranked #25 in this list.

For a complete list, visit Best and Worst States for Working Moms.

Comments

comments