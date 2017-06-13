With Father’s Day right around the corner, WalletHub.com came up with 2017’s Best and Worst States for Working Dads. The website compared different factors, including economic and social well-being, work-life balance, child care, and health. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 93% of dads with kids younger than 18 are employed.

The data used to come up with this list ranges from average length of the work day for men to child-care costs to share of men in good or better health.

The best states for working dads, include Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Delaware, Wisconsin, District of Columbia, and New Hampshire.

And the worst states for working dads, include Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Arkansas, Idaho, Alabama, Louisiana, New Mexico, West Virginia, Nevada, and Mississippi.

In the tri-state area, Illinois ranks 14th, Indiana is 25th, and Kentucky ranks 34th.

For a complete list, visit 2017 Best and Worst States for Working Dads.

Comments

comments