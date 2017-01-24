Retirement is supposed to be a happy time in your life, but finding happiness can be hard sometimes. Figuring out when to retire can be difficult, and where you should go to retire. If you haven’t planned your retirement, this could pose as more difficult than you think.

If retirement is a big question for you because of finances, WalletHub.com made a list of 2017’s Best and Worst States to retire. These findings are based on affordability, overall quality of life and health care.

Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky didn’t even make the top 30 list of best states to retire. Illinois is ranked 31 and its affordability is ranked 32, overall quality of life is 15th and health care is 38th. Indiana ranks 34th and its overall affordability is 29th, quality of life is 29th and healthcare is 40th. Kentucky is ranked 43rd with affordability ranked at 16th, but comes in 45th with quality of life and almost last for health care at 49th.

Florida ranks number one as the best state to retire due to its affordability (#1), quality of life (#11) and health care (#24). Rhode Island comes last in the worst state to retire. Affordability is ranked last at 51st (includes Washington, D.C. numbers), overall quality of life is ranked 46th and 29th for overall healthcare.

For a complete list of states, visit 2017’s Best and Worst States to Retire.

