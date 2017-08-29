Home Indiana Evansville 2017’s Best Places To Live In Indiana For Families August 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Jasper earns a high ranking in WalletHub’s new survey on the best cities in Indiana for families. Jasper comes in at number six out of 79 cities. The city is also ranked number one in the state for education, health, and safety.

Carmel, Fishers, Westfield, Zionsville, and Avon made the top of the list as the best places to live in the Hoosier state for families.

Evansville hits the list at #54 and Vincennes is ranked at #33. The capital city, Indianapolis, was ranked at #70.

WalletHub compared 21 different indicators, including housing affordability, quality of school systems, and unemployment rates.

To see the full list of cities, visit 2017’s Best Places to Live in Indiana for Families.

