Nearly 60 players entered the qualifying draw Sunday and only eight will have a spot in the main tournament.

First round matches are over, with two more victories needed to qualify.

USI incoming freshman Lauryn Thompson was not able to win her match, but she gained valuable experience before playing in college.

Meanwhile, Caty McNally is headed to the next round as she looks to qualify for the second straight year at only 15 years old.

