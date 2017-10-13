2017 Stem Fest Preview Available to Public

Friday night people getting ready for the Stem Fest got a preview of what’s to come next week. Saturday, the day will kick off with a fun run around the New Tech Institute Campus.

It’s just over three kilometers, and everyone in the family can join in. After that, there will be more than 20 stem related activities between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Science is all around us. So is technology, and engineering, and math. So I think just seeing those connections for students, and for that matter adults, to see how STEM is present in our every day world. It just kind of makes things more relevant and we can see those applications in real life,” says New Tech Institute Principal Chris Gibson.

The fun run costs $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

